By Representative Adriano Espaillat

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Sept. 11, 2024: September 11th serves as a reminder to each of us and our allies around the globe of the tragic loss of the nearly 3,000 innocent Americans and our strength as a nation to stand united in the face of terrorism.

Family and friends of the victims of the 9/11 terror attack attend the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2024 in New York City. U.S. President Joe Biden, Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican vice presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) joined family and friends at Ground Zero honoring the lives of their loved ones on the 23rd anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center. Biden and Harris will also attend ceremonies at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa, and the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., making visits to all three sites of the terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)



Twenty-three years ago, we remember and will never forget the lives lost that fateful day as we witnessed the strength and bravery of individuals who sacrificed everything to help their fellow New Yorkers, colleagues at the Pentagon, and fellow passengers and crew of United Airlines Flight 93.

Since 2001, we have worked to increase benefits for those that have been affected in the aftermath. I am a proud cosponsor of the 9/11 Responder and Survivor Health Funding Correction Act which would provide additional funding to the program that provides treatment to 9/11 responders and survivors.

September 11th is a solemn day in our nation’s history. And while twenty-three years have passed since the attacks, we remember and mourn the lives we lost, reflect on the sacrifices and heroism of our first responders, and vow to Never Forget the tremendous sacrifices made that day.



We will never forget 9/11 and cannot ignore the magnitude of emotion and remembrance as we reflect on the lives of survivors, their families, and first responders.



May God continue to bless our 9/11 families and first responders. And may God continue to bless the United States of America.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Representative Adriano Espaillat is a Caribbean born congressman representing NY District 13.