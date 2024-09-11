By Representative Adriano Espaillat
News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Sept. 11, 2024: September 11th serves as a reminder to each of us and our allies around the globe of the tragic loss of the nearly 3,000 innocent Americans and our strength as a nation to stand united in the face of terrorism.
Twenty-three years ago, we remember and will never forget the lives lost that fateful day as we witnessed the strength and bravery of individuals who sacrificed everything to help their fellow New Yorkers, colleagues at the Pentagon, and fellow passengers and crew of United Airlines Flight 93.
Since 2001, we have worked to increase benefits for those that have been affected in the aftermath. I am a proud cosponsor of the 9/11 Responder and Survivor Health Funding Correction Act which would provide additional funding to the program that provides treatment to 9/11 responders and survivors.
September 11th is a solemn day in our nation’s history. And while twenty-three years have passed since the attacks, we remember and mourn the lives we lost, reflect on the sacrifices and heroism of our first responders, and vow to Never Forget the tremendous sacrifices made that day.
We will never forget 9/11 and cannot ignore the magnitude of emotion and remembrance as we reflect on the lives of survivors, their families, and first responders.
May God continue to bless our 9/11 families and first responders. And may God continue to bless the United States of America.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Representative Adriano Espaillat is a Caribbean born congressman representing NY District 13.