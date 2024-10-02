News Americas, New York, NY, October 2, 2024: The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has voiced strong criticism against Maryland’s Caribbean roots Governor Wes Moore, for his statement regarding a federal court’s decision allowing a interfaith vigil hosted by the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) at the University of Maryland. The event is scheduled for October 7, 2024, and has sparked debate.

FLASHBACK – Maryland’s Caribbean roots Governor Wes Moore addressed a ‘Stand With Israel Rally’ in Freedom Plaza on October 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Governor Moore commented on the ruling, stating, “While I deeply respect the rule of law and due process, I believe October 7 is an inappropriate date for such an event. The day should be remembered for the heinous terrorist attack on Israel a year ago by Hamas, which took innocent lives. What I do know is that students at the University of Maryland have the right to feel safe, and we will work with local and University leaders to ensure their safety.”

In response, CAIR disputed the governor’s framing of the event as a “protest,” clarifying that the interfaith vigil was organized by both Palestinian and Jewish students to honor the civilians killed on October 7, 2023, as well as those affected by the ongoing violence in Gaza. “Nothing about an interfaith vigil should be controversial,” CAIR noted, adding that Governor Moore’s statement endangers students in an environment where hate speech and crimes against pro-Palestinian students are on the rise.

The organization also emphasized that attempts to block the event undermine free speech, stating that it would continue to defend the First Amendment. “Universities must respect students’ rights to mourn and express solidarity,” said Gadeir Abbas, CAIR’s Deputy Litigation Director, after the court’s decision in favor of allowing the vigil. Similarly, Palestine Legal, which sued the university alongside CAIR, hailed the ruling as a victory for free speech and student activism in support of Palestinian rights.

This legal battle arose amid a broader trend of universities across the country implementing stricter rules to control protests. The University of Maryland had initially revoked permission for the event following pressure from pro-Israel groups, but the federal court ruled that the university’s actions violated constitutional rights.

Palestine Legal’s Tori Porell highlighted the significance of the decision, stating, “This ruling is a win for all students speaking out for Palestinian freedom across the country.”