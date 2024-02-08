News Americas, LOS ANGELES, CA, Thurs. Feb. 8, 2024: Canadian-born Jamaican heritage actor, Andrew Bachelor, famously known as King Bach, is making his comeback in AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.’ This upcoming American post-apocalyptic television series, created by Scott M. Gimple and Danai Gurira, is set in the aftermath of the original The Walking Dead series. It features Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, and Pollyanna McIntosh reprising their roles, with Bachelor joining the cast for the premiere this week.

(L-R) Terry O’Quinn, Jamaican roots King Bach, Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Breeda Wool and Craig Tate attend the premiere for AMC+ “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” at Linwood Dunn Theater on February 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Scheduled to debut on February 25, 2024, on AMC, ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ promises to be an epic love story. It sees Lincoln and Gurira returning to their roles as Rick Grimes and Michonne, respectively, with both also serving as executive producers. The series explores the journey of long-lost lovers striving to reunite in a world still overrun by zombies.

Canadian born Jamaican roots star, Andrew King Bach Bachelor, attends the premiere for AMC+ “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” at Linwood Dunn Theater on February 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Bachelor, known for his portrayal of Bailey in ‘The Walking Dead’ and its spin-off, joins the cast for what is expected to be a captivating performance.

A native of Rexdale, Toronto, Bachelor has a diverse background, with Jamaican parents and a Christian upbringing in West Palm Beach, Florida. His journey to stardom includes significant success on platforms like Vine, where he amassed millions of followers, as well as roles in various films and TV shows.

Now, with his return to ‘The Walking Dead’ universe, Bachelor is poised to captivate audiences once again with his talent and versatility.