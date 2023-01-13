News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 13, 2023: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America this week in less than 60 seconds:

Prince Harry has revealed he would ‘roll a joint’ at Tyler Perry’s house while wife Meghan Markle and son Archie slept in another room as they house-hunted for themselves. Harry, the Duke of Sussex, made the admission in his tell all book, ‘Spare,’ in which he admitted to smoking weed, doing cocaine and also magic mushrooms.

The duke, then 36, said he rolled joints while staying at US actor Tyler Perry’s home in Los Angeles in 2020, before settling in nearby Montecito.

“Late at night, with everyone asleep, I’d walk the house, checking the doors and windows. Then I’d sit on the balcony or the edge of the garden and roll a joint. The house looked down onto a valley, across a hillside thick with frogs. I’d listen to their late-night song, smell the scented air,” he states.

Cannabis was legalized for recreational use in California in 2016 but there is speculation his drug taking admission could put his US visa at risk.

Former NBA players Al Harrington and Larry Hughes are teaming up once again, as they bring Harrington’s cannabis business, Viola Brands, to St. Louis. Los Angeles-based Viola will open two dispensaries this month.

The federal U.S. Sentencing Commission (USSC) held a public meeting on Thursday, where members voted to propose an amendment to update sentencing guidelines to suggest that judges treat prior marijuana possession offenses more leniently.

Senators in the U.S. Virgin Islands have voted to legalize cannabis for adults, making the Caribbean territory the 21st jurisdiction in the United States to end the prohibition on recreational marijuana.

A push to legalize recreational cannabis is now underway in Hawaii.

Indiana lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have made a push to legalize marijuana, but it is dependent on changes made at the federal level first.

According to Facts & Factors, the global legal marijuana is anticipated to generate revenue worth over USD 97 Billion by the end of 2026, representing a CAGR of around 28% between 2021 and 2026.

Meanwhile, the global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market is expected to at a CAGR of 38.90% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 9.86 Billion in 2022, would rocket up to USD 136.64 Billion by 2030.

And three Cannabis stocks to watch In 2023 are: Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR); Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) and Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF).