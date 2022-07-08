News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 8, 2022: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, July 8, 2022 in less than 60 seconds:

Actor and director Clint Eastwood has won his second lawsuit against online marketers who used his likeness without permission. He was joined in the suit by the company Garrapata, an agency which owns the rights to Eastwood’s name and image outside of movies.

WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty Thursday to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker joined five of his Democratic colleagues this week in asking President Joe Biden to end the federal ban on cannabis, allowing states to decide whether to legalize the drug.

Chicago Bears wide receiver David Moore arrested in Texas on drug and weapon charges. Police say he had “a package of THC edible candies along with three pistols” in his car.

Belize is set to hold a referendum on legalisation of marijuana in September.

A licensed cannabis dispensary is coming to the University of British Columbia under a plan recently approved by local officials.

New Mexico Said it sold $37.7 million in cannabis products in June alone.

And three marijuana stocks to watch are: Green Thumb Industries’ (GTBIF 3.27%), Planet 13 Holdings’ (PLNH.F 1.65%) and Jushi Holdings (JUSHF 16.22%).