By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 6, 2021: It’s the summer and things are heating up on the Caribbean music scene, even though in person carnivals and music festivals are largely postponed for another year. Here are 9 new Caribbean music you should be aware of.

1: 10

Spice, the reigning Queen of Dancehall, will release her long-awaited debut album, 10, today, August 6th, through VP Records. The album is bold and includes her hit single, “Go Down Deh feat. Shaggy & Sean Paul.” The song has also consistently been among top trending releases on Shazam, Twitter, and Tik Tok, as the trio kicked off a TV blitz with performances on Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series (Interview, Go Down Deh Performance & Medley Performance), Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Wendy Williams Show (Interview & Performance) as well as an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain. Fans can pre-save 10 now: https://ada.lnk.to/Spice10

2: Batty Rider Shorts

Rising Jamaican star Lila Iké has revealed the video for her brand new single “Batty Rider Shorts,” available now via In.Digg. The powerful track (produced by Ziah .Push) is her first original solo song since the release of her 2020 debut EP The Experience.

Watch here:

https://smarturl.it/BattyRiderShorts

3: Soca Gold 2021

The countdown is on to the release of Soca Gold 2021 on Sept. 3rd, featuring Soca champions Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin and others. It also features South African artist Master KG and the monster hit “Jerusalema,” which has dominated world music charts since its release in January and six recent Soca Gold anthems from Rupee, Iwer George, Edwin Yearwood and others.

Soca Gold 2021 is a non-stop party with a bonus mega-mix disc performed by DJ Puffy. Preorder now.

4: Pumpin’

Soca star Peter Ram has released Pumpin’ produced by @Lunatixproductions & @Ateamband Mix. Download HERE or listen HERE

5: Socayard in the Backyard

Patrice Roberts, Ricardo Drue & Dj Puffy have released Socayard in the Backyard on Aug. 1st. Check it out HERE

6: Big Woman Vs Young Gal

Reggae star Macka Diamond has released Big Woman Vs Young Gal on Dear Dream Records. Get it HERE or listen HERE

7: Pool Party

Popcaan has released Pool Party by TJ Records. Get it HERE and listen HERE

8: Positive Vibration

Gramps Morgan has dropped his new album Positive Vibration. The track list includes:

1. Positive Vibration

02. If You’re Looking For Me

03. Float Ya Boat feat. Shaggy

04. Water In My Whiskey

05. Paradise feat. India.Arie

06. A Woman Like You

07. Secret To Life feat. Jemere & Denroy Morgan

08. Money

09. Rumnesia feat. Lybran (Rum Boss)

10. Runaway

11. My Love

12. The Peacock

13, Islander

14. Conkytonk

15. All About Love

BUY/STREAM HERE or listen HERE

9: Dance My Stress Away

Demarco and Stephen Marley have released an apt song for this summer titled: Dance My Stress Away. Check it out here.