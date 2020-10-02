News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 2, 2020: Now you can taste the islands in Philadelphia or have that craving delivered to your door.

Jamaica’s Consulate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has announced the launch of “Taste the Islands Philly,” a campaign to support and promote Caribbean restaurants in the Philadelphia metropolitan area.

The campaign aims to mitigate the adverse financial impact on restaurants caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Honorary Jamaica Consul General to PA, Christopher Chaplin.

“Taste The Islands Philly” invites Philadelphians to explore local Caribbean restaurants throughout the month of October. Some of the featured Caribbean restaurants include but are not limited to, Reef Restaurant and Lounge, Ron’s Caribbean Cafe, 48th Street Grill, Cherish, Talk of The Town, Jamaica D’s, Carib Grill, K & J Dinner, and Little Delicious. Patrons can order Caribbean food for takeout or delivery from each restaurant.

See full list of participants here.