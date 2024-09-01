News Americas, New York, NY, August 31, 2024: The second Caribbean Music Awards took place on August 29, 2024, at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, bringing together celebrities and fans from across the Caribbean. The event, hosted by Spice and Majah Hype, featured performances by Trinidad’s Ravi B, Barbados’ Leadpipe x Jus-Jay King, and Skinny Fabulous from St. Vincent & The Grenadines.

Skinny Fabulous emerged as the night’s big winner, taking home three awards, including Male Soca Artist of the Year and two for his hit collaboration with Trinidad’s Nailah Blackman, “Come Home.” In his acceptance speech, he expressed gratitude and pride in representing his small island, stating, “I believe in myself, I believe in Soca music, I believe in the people.”

Other notable winners included Shaggy, Patrice Roberts, Asa Banton, and Dexta Daps, who entertained the crowd with his performance and a humorous stint as a co-presenter.

Honorees for the evening included Ravi B, Alison Hinds, Cedella Marley, Marcia Griffiths, Sherwin Gardner, and the legendary Mighty Sparrow.

Presenters added to the excitement, with DJ Cassidy making an appearance fresh from spinning at the DNC. He joined Melyssa Ford on stage, along with other presenters like Spragga Benz, Angela Yee, and Wyclef Jean.

Check out some of the stars who attended.

Spice attends the 2024 Caribbean Music Awards at Kings Theatre on August 29, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

DJ Cassidy attends the 2024 Caribbean Music Awards at Kings Theatre on August 29, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The Mighty Sparrow attends the 2024 Caribbean Music Awards at Kings Theatre on August 29, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

Marcia Griffiths attends the 2024 Caribbean Music Awards at Kings Theatre on August 29, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

Nailah Blackman attends the 2024 Caribbean Music Awards at Kings Theatre on August 29, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

Alaine attends the 2024 Caribbean Music Awards at Kings Theatre on August 29, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)