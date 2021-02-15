News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Feb. 15, 2021: Will the Joe Biden administration end the Cuba embargo?

A former CARICOM prime minister hopes so. Former Prime Minister of Belize, Said Musa, says removing the recent designation and lifting the embargo will be “acts of justice” benefiting the Spanish speaking Caribbean island.

In a letter to Biden, Musa stated that the recent action taken on January 11th by former U.S. President Donald Trump of placing Cuba on its list of state sponsors of terrorism is a matter of grave concern.

He said the action comes on top of the six-decade-long blockade against Cuba’s people and government, which continues to cause immeasurable damage.

“Cuba promotes cooperation not violence. Cuba has been a victim of terrorism. Cuban professionals have been with many nations fighting pandemic and disasters like Ebola, AIDS, and COVID-19,” he stated in urging Biden to reverse the Trump decision.

Musa also invited Belizeans and friends across the Caribbean and Central America to support his statement to the US Administration “in full solidarity with the people and government of Cuba.”

The letter comes as Cuba has begun opening up some parts of its economy to private business.