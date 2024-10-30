News Americas, NEW YORK, NY: We bring you the recipe for a unique Caribbean street food that is popular especially in the Caribbean countries of Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad. It’s Phoulourie, also spelled phulourie or phoulourie, and consists of fried, spiced dough balls mixed with ground split peas that are served with hot pepper or a spicy chutney. Give it a try.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 tsp crushed garlic
- 2 scallions
- 1 hot red pepper
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup yellow split peas flour or 1/2 cup yellow split peas soaked overnight
- 1/4 tsp cumin
- 1/2 tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 cup water
- 2 tsp yeast
METHOD
- If using split pea flour: in either a mortar and pestle or food processor, grind scallion, pepper and garlic into a fine paste, set aside.
- Mix in flours, cumin, turmeric and salt.
- In a separate bowl, mix 1 cup warm water with yeast and leave for 10 minutes.
- Mix yeast, crushed garlic/scallion/pepper paste into dry ingredients.
- Allow mixture to rise for 40 minutes.
- Heat enough canola oil in a pan to allow deep frying, about 3 inches of oil.
- When oil is hot, drop tablespoon amounts into hot oil, turn when edges are brown.
- Fry for about 2-3 minutes, remove from oil and drain on a plate with paper towel.
- Serve with hot sauce of a spicy mango chutney.
- If using fresh split peas: Place split peas that’s been soaked overnight in a blender with 1/2 cup water, garlic, pepper and scallion and puree.
- Mix all-purpose flour, cumin, turmeric and salt.
- In a separate bowl mix 1/2 cup water with yeast, let proof for 10 minutes.
- Place split pea mixture in a bowl and stir in the yeast.
- Next stir in the dry ingredients and let it rise in a warm place for 40 minutes.
- Drop small spoonfuls into hot oil and fry until golden brown.
- Fry for about 2-3 minutes, remove from oil and drain on a plate with paper towel.
- Serve with hot sauce of a spicy mango chutney.