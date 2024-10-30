News Americas, NEW YORK, NY: We bring you the recipe for a unique Caribbean street food that is popular especially in the Caribbean countries of Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad. It’s Phoulourie, also spelled phulourie or phoulourie, and consists of fried, spiced dough balls mixed with ground split peas that are served with hot pepper or a spicy chutney. Give it a try.

INGREDIENTS

1 tsp crushed garlic

2 scallions

1 hot red pepper

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup yellow split peas flour or 1/2 cup yellow split peas soaked overnight

1/4 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp turmeric

1 tsp salt

1 cup water

2 tsp yeast

METHOD