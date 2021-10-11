By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, LAS VEGAS, NV, Mon. Oct. 11, 2021: Jamaican American Randy Brown shut out Jared Gooden Saturday night in Las Vegas to win his match at UFC Fight Night 194 – also known as UFC Vegas 39 – by a unanimous decision.

Despite a toe injury suffered out of the gate, Brown, who was born in Springfield, MA to Jamaican parents, but moved to Spanish Town, Jamaica with his mother while he was a toddler, still managed to earn 30-27 scorecards from all three judges to win. The win moved Brown to 4-1 in his last five fights as he continues to serve as one of the most underrated talents in the UFC welterweight division.

“The first kick I threw, dislocated by big toe on him,” Brown said afterwards. “The first kick that hit his chin, right out of the gate.”

Throughout the fight, Brown was constantly stomping down on his own foot and trying to put the toe back into place. But despite the injury, he still put on a masterful performance to secure the win.

As far as what comes next, Brown is excited to see who the UFC throws at him as he looks to make a concerted push towards the rankings at welterweight.

“Right now, anybody can get it,” Brown said. “I’m building, I’m working. I’m hitting my stride, I’m ready for whatever, whenever, whoever, let’s go.”