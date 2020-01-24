CARIBBEAN TRAVEL NEWS ROUNDUP- Jan. 24, 2020

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 24, 2020: Here are the top stories making news on the Caribbean travelscene for Jan. 24, 2020:

Look out for a new Open Skies Air Transport Agreement between the Bahamas and the United States that will be signed later this month.

For the 15th time, Jamaica has won the 2020 title of the Caribbean’s Leading Destination at the World Travel Awards held in The Bahamas this week.

The winner of the Caribbean’s Most Romantic Destination is in, and the honor goes to the turks & Caicos according to the 2020 World Travel Awards.

Looking for the Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Resort? Look no further than Meliá Braco Village, Jamaica, which won the 2020 honor at the recent world travel awards in The Bahamas.

Planning a honeymoon this year? You may want to think of booking at the World Travel Award 2020 winner of the Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Resort – Sandals Grande St. Lucian, St. Lucia.

Looking for a diving adventure this year? Look no further than the Cayman Islands, which has been named the Caribbean’s Leading Dive Destination of 2020.

And wondering what is the Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction? According to the World Travel Awards, it is Dunn’s River Falls of Jamaica.