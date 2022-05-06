News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 6, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending May 6, 2022:

A powerful explosion Friday destroyed part of a hotel under repair in central Havana. Rescuers work rushed to the scene at the Saratoga Hotel in Havana, on May 6, 2022. No casualties were immediately reported.

Barbados is seeing a spike in new COVID-19 cases. The Caribbean country reported 534 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, May 4. As of May 4, there were 402 COVID-19 related deaths.

American Airlines is adding more flights to Grenada for the summer, with plans to relaunch its route from Charlotte to Grenada.

The service, which will resume June 4, will operate once weekly on Saturdays.

Winair is expanding its flights to Saba and Statia beginning June 1, with twice-daily flights to both islands.

Tourism officials in Aruba are offering a new Lose Your Baggage promotion to help pay luggage fees for travelers. Running through May 31, travelers who submit their upcoming itinerary, flight confirmation or proof of an anticipated trip to Aruba will be eligible to receive a $60 Visa Gift Card to cover the cost of their checked bags. Travel must be completed by December 31.

The Dominican Republic has minimal entry requirements. No pre-arrival testing or vaccine proof is required, but airport authorities may conduct random entry tests.

The U.S. Virgin Islands requires travelers to show vaccine proof or a negative pre-arrival test to enter.

Carnival Cruise Line has updated their testing requirements of COVID-19 for passengers aboard their ships. Except when destination requirements differ, guests who are up to date with their vaccines may take their test within three days prior to sailing. Up to date means a person has received all recommended COVID-19 vaccinations, including any booster dose, when eligible.