Although Donald Trump is a teetotaler, he's now embracing another intoxicating issue that could provide a boost in the upcoming election: cannabis legalization. After years of avoiding the topic, the former president recently announced his support for a range of pro-cannabis policies, including backing recreational marijuana legalization in Florida, his home state.

Cannabis plants in a greenhouse at a Cresco Labs Inc. facility in Indiantown, Florida, U.S.. (Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Marijuana legalization is broadly popular across party lines, with more than two dozen states allowing recreational use. However, it holds particular appeal among key Democratic voter groups Trump is eager to attract, such as Black men and voters under 35. A 2022 Pew Research survey found that 61% of Black men support legalization.

While not a primary issue for most voters, Trump’s shift on cannabis could make his candidacy more appealing to certain groups that might prove crucial in a tight race. It aligns with a broader trend in his populist policies, including support for cryptocurrency and eliminating taxes on tips, which could help him gain marginal but significant support.

“Are you looking at 10 percent of the population or vote? No, I don’t think so,” said former GOP Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado, who often discussed cannabis policy with Trump during his time in Congress. “But are you looking at a marginal factor that could make a difference in a close state? Yeah, I think you could argue that there is enough.”

Democratic pollster Celinda Lake noted that Trump’s new stance on cannabis could resonate with a diverse cross-section of voters, including those who have become disengaged from politics. “Cannabis is very, very popular with young people,” Lake said, citing a 2023 survey showing two-thirds of voters aged 18 to 25 support loosening federal cannabis restrictions. She added that Trump’s position might help him break into Vice President Kamala Harris’ lead among young voters, especially young Black men.

Trump has now publicly supported President Joe Biden’s efforts to relax federal marijuana restrictions and stated he would vote for Florida’s ballot initiative to legalize adult cannabis use. He also expressed support for federal legislation that would allow states greater control over legalization and expand banking access for cannabis companies.