News Americas, New York, NY, September 16, 2024: Haitian-born celebrities have joined in denouncing Donald Trump and his MAGA Republicans over racist and false claims that Haitians in Springfield, Ohio, are “eating pets,” including cats and dogs. These baseless accusations have sparked outrage among Haitian-American public figures, who are using their platforms to combat this dangerous rhetoric.

Haitian born actress Garcelle Beauvais is among those slamming Donald Trump on his racist, fake claims about Haitians in Springfield, Ohio. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

Haitian-born rapper and musician Wyclef Jean took to social media to express his thoughts on Trump’s claims, urging his fans to ignore the lies. “I will be forever grateful for my family’s life, for having a fair chance to live what is called the ‘American Dream,’” said Jean. Having immigrated to New York City at age 9, Jean emphasized the value of the immigrant community in America. “Haitian-Americans are good neighbors and good people,” he added.

Haitian musician and philanthropist Wyclef Jean has also slammed the racist claims. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

“On behalf of Haitian Americans, I ask that we stop these racist messages and accusations. Put our hands out in peace and say thanks for being my neighbor,” Jean continued. “We need to respect one another and vote based on policies and facts, not crazy talk. And we need to shake hands with one another and be thankful we are part of an America for all.” Jean, a member of the Fugees, has long been vocal against Trump’s racist rhetoric, even releasing a 2015 freestyle criticizing Trump’s comments about Mexicans. He also condemned Trump’s plan to deport nearly 60,000 Haitians who received temporary protected status after Haiti’s 2010 earthquake.

Haitian-born actress Garcelle Beauvais, best known for her role on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, also spoke out against the claims. In a video posted to her social media, Beauvais condemned the false narratives targeting her community, saying, “This madness has got to stop.”

“Staying silent in the face of racism and hate is something that I refuse to do,” Beauvais said. “This past week, the lies that have been spewed about the Haitian community — about my community — have been disgusting, deeply hurtful, and dangerous.” Beauvais, who moved to the U.S. from Saint-Marc, Haiti, at age 7, emphasized that this issue transcends politics, stating, “We must condemn this kind of hatred, this kind of racism, for anyone.”

The false claims about Haitian immigrants were amplified by Trump and his 2024 running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance. During the September 10 debate with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump falsely claimed that Haitian immigrants in Springfield were eating pets. Despite the moderators and local officials debunking these statements, Vance continued to spread the conspiracy theory, further stoking fear in the community.

Beauvais, who has faced personal attacks on the Real Housewives franchise, spoke out as these conspiracy theories led to bomb threats and a growing sense of fear among immigrants in Springfield. “I have always been a proud Haitian immigrant. Coming to America, working hard, that’s what we do,” she said. “And I will not sit by and let people talk about my community in any way they want for their own gain.”

Melissa Chataigne, a first-generation Haitian-American stylist, also condemned Trump’s rhetoric, calling his comments “ignorant” and harmful. “It’s so ignorant, and I don’t understand why Haiti, which has been through so much, always seems to be this punching bag for American politics,” Chataigne told PEOPLE. “Enough is enough.”

The Haitian immigrant community in Springfield, Ohio, has been targeted by these conspiracy theories, leading to heightened tension. Bomb threats have been reported, schools are receiving threats, and businesses are closing early due to fears for safety. Springfield, a predominantly white city, has seen an influx of Haitian immigrants in recent years, drawn by the area’s economic revival.

These Haitian-American celebrities continue to stand against the harmful rhetoric, using their platforms to promote truth, unity, and respect.