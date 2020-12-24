Top Career Options In The Education Sector

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Dec. 24, 2020: When we think about working in education, teaching is the first thing that springs to mind. However, this career path has a variety of jobs to choose from and you can choose whichever one is right for you according to your preferences.

So if you’re looking to take the next step in your education career, check out some of the top job opportunities below:

Nursery Worker

Nursery workers or nursery nurses work in the childcare sector and care for very young children and babies. This role is varied and typically includes everything from aiding a child’s early learning to changing nappies. Many people that work with young children find this role rewarding as they are contributing to the first steps in their life. The role typically involves holding a minimum qualification in childcare and provides opportunities for career growth and further qualifications throughout your career.

Educational Inspector

If you have held a management position or leadership role within the education sector for a number of years, you could move on to become an inspector of educational establishments. In the UK, this body is called Ofsted and includes upholding the relevant standards across the sector for delivering good education and maintaining a safe environment for learners. There are a number of roles in this organisation and career prospects could see you move from inspector to higher ranks as you progress.

Special Educational Needs Teacher

Alongside general teaching, there are a number of learners that require extra assistance in schools, colleges and universities. As a special needs teacher, you will have the skills to teach individuals who experience a range of difficulties such as emotional and behavioural problems, dyslexia, and sensory impairments. The individual needs for these pupils can be very different from traditional classroom environments and your role will be to provide a safe and engaging space for pupils to learn and cope with the tasks given. Additional training may be required outside of the general teaching route. However, on the job training is often provided.

Learning Mentor

A learning mentor role covers a wide range of aspects in an educational setting. You don’t necessarily need a degree to work in this position. Still, it will help to give you an understanding of the environment and the general education needs of pupils. You may be required to undertake a variety of jobs as a learning mentor, including tackling issues such as punctuality, absence and challenging behaviours.

Supply Teaching

Teachers are a sought-after position across the country and if you want to explore a range of different teaching environments and locations, becoming a supply teacher could be for you. You’ll have to hold the same qualifications as a traditional teacher, however, it means your job is based on contracted time within different settings such as temporary roles and cover teacher positions. To become a supply teacher, joining a reputable agency is the best option to find roles. There is a range of vacancies available at different schools and you can often give your preferences on availability and location. Some placements may also be last minute and require attendance on the day to cover teacher absence.

Private tuition

Outside of the traditional school setting, private tutoring is a great way to use your teaching skills and industry experience to help others. There is no official requirement for the qualifications needed for this type of role. However, obtaining an online masters in education in the UK is a great foundation to ensure you have knowledge and understanding of general education and typical exam requirements. You can dictate salaries and working pattern and there are many subjects where people require the services of the private tutor to help them improve their grades and success rate.

Librarian

A librarian is often a role that gets overlooked when people are searching for jobs in education. However, if you have excellent communication skills and have the aptitude for information retrieval, then it could be the perfect job for you. Librarians work in many establishments from government libraries, schools and independent settings. The position involves managing the use of journals, books and other resources supplied to the public. There is also an element of encouraging people to use library services and work with educational leaders to provide help to schools and colleges.

Teaching Laboratory Technician

A teaching laboratory assistant is a supporting role in the science departments of many schools and colleges. This involves helping manage and maintain equipment and provide advice and support to teachers for lessons. While you don’t need a teaching degree for this career, many applicants have a relevant degree or experience in the science field. This role also sometimes supports the teacher in classroom environments and helps to educate learners on the correct use of science equipment and safety in the classroom.

Education Welfare Officer

Education welfare officers work closely with educational establishments to provide advice, guidance and information to help learners reach their potential. You may work in a specific area of welfare within the setting or cover general welfare needs depending on the role. Communication skills are vital for this position as you work collaboratively with teachers, management, pupils and parents to improve the educational environment. This position is also known as a school liaison officer, and you will generally be employed at a local government level and work across many settings.

Educational Psychologist

This position requires professional qualifications and typically a Masters in Psychology or similar. In this role, you address the issues preventing learners from achieving their potential and work collaboratively with doctors, schools, pupils and parents to find solutions and coping strategies.

All of the above positions provide extremely rewarding career paths for many people. Each has its unique challenges to face, with some requiring a higher education to enter. There are a number of roles within the UK and international settings to consider, and the education sector provides a number of benefits from job security, reasonable compensation, career advancement and the ability to help change people lives for the better.