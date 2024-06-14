News Americas, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Fri. June 14, 2024: With the first ICC cricket match in Broward County washed out on Tuesday between Sri Lanka vs. Nepal due to rain, fans are wondering if the same will happen today and this weekend?

The LED board reads “Match Abandoned” during a rain delay of the ICC Men´s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between Sri Lanka and Nepal at Central Broward Regional Park on June 11, 2024 in Lauderhill, Florida. (Photo by Matt Roberts-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

The much-awaited ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Cricket competition is here in Broward County, Florida, but no one thought rain would lead to a wash out. It’s left to be seen what will happen this morning between the USA and Ireland as they are set to clash at 10:30 AM at Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium.

The other matches lined up for this weekend are:

Saturday, June 15: India vs. Canada​; match starts at 10:30 AM​

Sunday, June 16: Pakistan vs. Ireland​; match starts at 10:30 AM

PARKING

Convenient onsite parking is available at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, with ample spaces accessible from West Bound, East Sunrise Blvd. Parking opens two hours before the first ball on match days. Arrive early to park and explore the stadium before the event begins.

GETTING TO THE GROUND

There is no public transport to the stadium. General ticket holders are encouraged to use the nearby parking options or ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft. Ride-sharing drop-off is at Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (3800 NW 11th Pl, Lauderhill, FL 33311).

Access and Parking

General Access: From North Bound, Road 441, turn right into 11th Pl, Lauderhill, FL 33311.

Parking: Access from West Bound, East Sunrise Blvd. General Parking is $40 + tax.

Ride Share: Use the app and specify the stadium as your destination.

Train

If travelling from Miami, Aventura, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, or Orlando, take the train to Brightline Fort Lauderdale Station, less than 5 miles from the stadium. Groups of 4+ save 25% on SMART fares.

ENTRY TIMES

Gates open two hours before the first ball of all matches at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium:

Morning Matches: Gates open at 8:30 am (EST), first ball at 10:30 am (EST).

Evening Matches: Gates open at 5:30 pm (EST), first ball at 7:30 pm (EST).

Arrive early to avoid queues and enjoy pre-match entertainment.

TICKET RESOLUTION

For ticket-related inquiries, visit the ticket resolution office at the Main Gate entry for assistance.

FOOD AND BEVERAGES

The stadium offers a variety of food and beverage options, including snacks, meals, and drinks. Alcoholic beverages are available at selected points. Note that outside food and drinks are not allowed inside the stadium.