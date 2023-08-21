News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Aug. 21, 2023: Travelling to Latin America is very trendy. Huge unexplored regions, the best beaches in the world and fabulous cultures make Latin America a very popular travel destination. But that’s not all. Because Latin America is also a real insider tip for a casino vacation. Of course, gaming here cannot be compared to the Western world. Gambling laws vary widely across the continent.

Gambling has always been very popular in Latin America. However, there are also countries where gambling is prohibited. In Brazil, for example, there are no legal casinos to be found. In Bolivia, Colombia and Argentina, on the other hand, things are very different. Argentina is probably the best place to play. Gambling here is subject to loose local regulations and is culturally respected. The Argentine capital has several huge resort-style casinos. Here, for example, the Casino Buenos Aires could be mentioned. The casino was built in 2999 and has an area of more than 40,000 square meters. But we want to introduce you to the beautiful casinos of South America.

Casino Iguazú

Casino Iguazú is a wonderful gambling venue in Argentina. Located near the world-famous Iguazú Falls, players can choose from over 200 slot games. 32 gaming tables are available for this purpose. Poker, Black Jack, Roulette and Slots can also be played here. Boredom is guaranteed not to arise here. The associated hotel is a real masterpiece. There is nothing here that does not exist. There are many excellent cafes and restaurants in the casino’s extensive grounds. This casino is a tourist destination for Argentina, where tourists come from all over the world, especially Kuwait. Although Kuwaitis can play online and get many 888 Kuwait casino bonuses, many of them travel to Argentina to enjoy playing in this casino. Also, this casino is visited by tourists in many other Gulf countries such as Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Jubilee Casino

In Mexico, gambling dates back to Aztec times and is an active part of the culture. Gambling is legal here. Players from all over the world can visit huge American-style casinos. In addition to the traditional games, the latest sports or horse racing bets can often be placed here. The city of Monterrey is famous and notorious for gambling in Mexico. There are not only more than 25 casinos and countless other gambling operators here. One of the largest houses is the Jubilee Casino. The playhouse has adopted this particular Mexican mentality and brings great joy to every player. It’s open 24 hours a day and has a lot more to offer. The local cuisine can be enjoyed in numerous restaurants. In Mexico, however, caution is advised when handling large sums of cash or chips. While the tourist regions are largely safe, the country is also notorious for robberies and gang problems. In Mexican casinos, you should therefore play inconspicuously and not with large amounts of money.

Atlantic City Casino in Peru

Gambling in Peru is mostly unlicensed. Nevertheless, gambling has also developed into a popular pastime here over the past two decades. This is especially true for online casinos. The country is known for the arid plateaus on Lake Titicaca, the Amazon rainforest and the mountains. In the capital Lima, players in Peru will also get their money’s worth. This is where the Atlantic City Casino is located. It’s pretty close to the Pacific. In terms of quality and size, the house rivals Las Vegas. Blackjack, roulette and poker tables and well over 500 of the latest video and slot games are located in an area of more than 3,000 square meters. The thousands of lights and the hustle and bustle create a dazzling atmosphere that can be compared to Las Vegas serve home cooking.

If you want to spend a casino holiday in Latin America, you should visit countries where gambling is legal. In the playhouses presented, every player will get their money’s worth.