News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Aug. 11, 2021: CBD or cannabidiol has been getting plenty of media attention recently, both positive and negative.

With so much misinformation out there, it can be hard to make an informed decision about whether or not this may be right for you. Understanding more about cannabidiol will help you realize common misconceptions about it.

About Cannabidiol

Cannabidiol is one of the dozens of cannabinoids found in cannabis. Unlike other cannabinoids—such as tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, cannabidiol does not produce a euphoric high or psychoactive effect. For this reason, cannabidiol is a valid treatment for many medical conditions.

1. It’s Just Marijuana

CBD and THC are both compounds in cannabis, but they work very differently. Unlike THC, cannabidiol is non-psychoactive. While people use marijuana to get high, cannabidiol only offers therapeutic benefits.

2. Cannabis is Legal Under Federal Law

Though several states have already legalized both medical and recreational marijuana, cannabis isn’t legal under federal law. Given this distinction, it’s important to always be aware of the state laws regarding cannabis before making a purchase or traveling with any paraphernalia.

Remember, cannabidiol products with THC are classified as a Schedule 5 drug, and being in the wrong place at the wrong time can have its consequences.

3. All Cannabidiol Oils Are Made From Industrial Hemp

While it’s true that most cannabidiol oils are extracted from industrial hemp, different plants contain higher levels of cannabidiol. It’s possible to find products made with legally grown and sourced industrial hemp, but many of them are less concentrated than full spectrum oils. Using a full-spectrum oil can increase your chances of experiencing the therapeutic relief most people seek from this treatment.

4. Cannabidiol is Illegal

CBD is legal in all 50 states. This means that anyone can legally buy it without a prescription. Many people choose to purchase cannabidiol products online if they aren’t able to buy such products locally.

5. Cannabidiol Only Helps People with Epilepsy

Many people assume that since cannabidiol is derived from cannabis, it’s only beneficial for individuals with conditions like epilepsy or cancer. Cannabidiol doesn’t just improve these conditions; it can also improve mood and treat anxiety disorders like PTSD.

6. Everyone Can Benefit from cannabidiol Oil

Contrary to popular belief, not everyone can benefit from cannabidiol oil. If you suffer from a serious or chronic health condition like diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, or inflammatory bowel disease, you may not be able to reap any benefits from it.

7. All Pain Can Be Treated With Cannabidiol

In reality, some people experience great relief from cannabidiol while others do not see as much of a benefit. For example, while cannabidiol might work well in certain instances, an over-the-counter or prescription medication may be more effective in treating acute pain.

Cannabidiol has exploded in popularity over the last few years, with more people becoming interested in its potential health benefits. As you learn more about cannabidiol, remember to look past the misconceptions to find the truth. For more information on the above, you can check out places like cbdMD.