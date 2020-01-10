MARIJUANA NEWS ROUNDUP – Jan. 10, 2020

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, FRI. JAN. 10, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for Jan. 10, 2020:

Actor, musician and celebrity cannabis business owner Jim Belushi will keynote this year’s Cannabis Conference 2020 In Las Vega from. April 21-23, 2020.

Canadian company, Mota Ventures Corp has signed a binding letter of intent to acquire Jamaican cannabis grower and extractor Tropical Verde Coast Ltd as it targets the Caribbean CBD market.

Adults in the CAribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago can now legally have in their possession up to 30 grammes of marijuana and each adult in every home can own up to four plants.

A drug bust at the U.S.-Mexico border has revealed a new form of marijuana. The new type of weed is a thick liquid that looks almost identical to used motor oil. But unlike motor oil, the substance is at least 80 percent pure THC concentrate.

Israel-based Canndoc has entered into an agreement with Canadian producer Tilray’s facility in Portugal to import 2.5 tons of medical cannabis into Israel to address the supply shortage.



Cannabis legalization remains among the among top priorities for New York legislators this year.

Voters in South Dakota will decide this year whether to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older.

And three marijuana stocks to consider this week are: Fire & Flower Holdings (FAF. Canada), Green Thumb Industries (GTII. Canada) and Curaleaf Holdings (CURA. Canada).