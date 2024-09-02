News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Sept. 3, 2024: The Caribbean had an excellent 2024 Paris Olympic Games this summer. The nations that represented the region managed to get on the board with several wins, with six gold medals between them, having been earned a total of 25 medals.

St Lucia’s Julien Alfred celebrates after winning the women’s 100m final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 3, 2024. (Photo by Martin BERNETTI / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images)

Stories and history-setting moments were created, with St Lucia’s Julien Alfred winning her country’s first Olympic medal ever by upsetting America’s Sha’carri Richardson in the 100-meter sprint. She continued her impressive Games by landing a silver medal in the 200-meter race.

It wasn’t just her, as Thea LaFond managed to land Dominica’s first-ever medal at the Games, too. She beat out the competition in the triple jump event. Marileidy Paulino won gold for the Dominican Republic to get their first-ever gold at the Games by winning the 400-meter race, while Grenada managed to secure two bronze medals.

Jamaica has always been the region's flag-bearer, which is why there are usually many expectations on their shoulders. But with the smaller Caribbean nations starting to show promise, there may be more interest in these nations when the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics takes place.

How did each nation do?

Final Leaderboard based on Gold Medal Count

32. Cuba – 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 6 Bronze – 9 Total

44. Jamaica – 1 Gold, 3 Silver, 2 Bronze – 6 Total

55. Saint Lucia – 1 Gold, 1 Silver – 2 Total

59. Dominican Republic – 1 Gold, 2 Bronze – 3 Total

62. Dominica – 1 Gold – 1 Total

80. Grenada – 2 Bronze – 2 Total

80. Puerto Rico – 2 Bronze – 2 Total

Why have the Caribbean nations had a successful Olympics?

While there is no doubt that athletes are getting better and their success in Paris is likely to inspire new generations of competitors in the future, technology has played a vital role in helping to shape sport across many factors.

New technologies have been made available that have helped athletes with their training. Alfred and LaFond will have been able to use various forms of tech to enable them to perfect their performances. They will have been able to use footage to analyze certain aspects of their technique, use data to help them understand where they can be efficient, and watch what other competitors are doing to identify any potential weaknesses they can capitalize on.

Sport has only evolved in a physical capacity. Tech has revolutionized the way fans enjoy it. Viewing experiences have been altered as technology has allowed them to obtain better experiences. Fans can watch their favorite athletes compete in new ways.

A new era of sports for the Caribbean

With technological advancements, it’s possible to argue that Caribbean sports are entering a new era. The success witnessed in Paris will only fuel excitement and inspire their communities, but the availability of tech will give individuals the tools to potentially achieve sporting success themselves.