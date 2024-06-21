News Americas, New York, NY, June 21, 2024: Caribbean born billionaire, Rihanna, showed up for beau A$AP Rocky as her partner and daddy to her two children, launched his first American Sabotage by AWGE menswear spring 2025 show in Paris.

RiRi redefined street style during Paris Fashion Week on Friday to proudly support her partner of nearly four years.

US rapper and designer ASAP Rocky (L) and his wife Barbadian singer Rihanna (C) pose at the end of the American Sabotage AWGE Spring/Summer 2025 menswear ready to wear collection show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, on June 21, 2024. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

Rihanna’s ensemble for the event epitomized a blend of street style and high fashion. She sported a merlot-hued cropped puffer jacket with feather lining on the interior. Underneath, she wore a white tank top style dress accented with garter elements off the hemline. Her look featured additional layered elements, including an army green garment and a gray and red fabric piece beneath the cropped jacket.

Rihanna was seated in the front row, documenting the models as they showcased pieces from A$AP Rocky’s latest collection, American Sabotage. This event, which marked A$AP Rocky’s debut runway show, also served as an announcement for his new album, “Don’t Be Dumb,” now available for pre-order. The show was held at Karl Lagerfeld’s former home in Paris and attracted notable attendees such as Pusha T, JW Anderson, and Alexandre Arnault, who was seated beside Rihanna.