Commentary by Arthur Piccolo

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 6, 2024: “Better late than never” is a caustic comment on the fact that U.S. Sectary of State Blinken spent a few hours in Haiti yesterday at the airport to be safe.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a press conference at the Diplomatic Lounge of the Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Haiti on Thursday, September 5, 2024. (Photo by Guerinault Louis/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Blinken has visited 87 different nations so far many of them multiple times since becoming Secretary of State right after Biden was inaugurated in 2021. There is no nation physically closer to the United States than Haiti other than Canada and Mexico which you can walk to, but Haiti might as well be in another galaxy.

Anthony Blinken’s brief visit to Haiti marks his first and only visit to the country as Secretary of State. For a man who has traveled the globe, Haiti is less than an afterthought; it is invisible to this U.S. Administration. President Biden and Vice President Harris have made a point of staying away from Haiti physically and rhetorically. Now, as Haiti spirals into an even deeper state of chaos, the Biden administration’s detached approach can no longer be excused as cautious diplomacy—it is a blatant failure of leadership.

Haiti has been crying out for help as gangs continue to terrorize the nation, with nearly 80% of Port-au-Prince controlled by violent factions. Over 578,000 people have been displaced, over 1 million are without electricity, the so called interim Haitian government’s authority is a fiction. Yet, the Biden administration has done little beyond throwing modest amount of money at the problem, providing financial aid that has been far too little, far too late. UN-backed Kenyan-led mission has struggled with underfunding, a lack of manpower, and equipment shortages. Nothing substantial has changed for the Haitian people.

Blinken’s trip underscores what everyone knows: Haiti is not even a minor priority for U.S.. The visit is an empty symbolic gesture rather than a strategic move. Despite some Kenyan police presence, the reality is grim gangs remain deeply entrenched, and the country teeters on the brink of complete collapse. Blinken’s meeting with make believe Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille and the transitional presidential council is little more than political theater unless followed by immediate, bold action. Don’t bet on it or you will lose.

We will likely soon have a Caribbean American President. Will anything change for Haiti under President Harris. Don’ bet on it or you will lose again.