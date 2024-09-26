News Americas, New York, NY, September 26, 2024: Thirty-one countries, including Argentina, Canada, Guyana, and the United States, gathered during the United Nations General Assembly to voice their deep concerns over the ongoing crisis in Venezuela.

In a joint statement, the governments of Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Estonia, European Union, Germany, Guatemala, Guyana, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the United States, reaffirmed their commitment to democratic principles and human rights in Venezuela, while applauding the Venezuelan people’s participation in the July 28, 2024 presidential election, despite facing significant challenges.

Women hold signs claiming justice during a rally to demand the release of youngsters captured during protests after the disputed July 31 presidential election at the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Caracas on September 26, 2024. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP) (Photo by FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images)

With over 12 million Venezuelans casting their votes, the 31 nations of the international community emphasized the importance of respecting their will, yet noted that nearly two months have passed without transparency from Venezuela’s National Electoral Commission. International observers have raised serious concerns over the lack of independently verifiable results from polling stations, as required by electoral regulations.

The joint statement also condemned the widespread repression, including arbitrary arrests, detentions, and human rights violations. A politically motivated arrest warrant for opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, who reportedly won the most votes in the election, forced him to flee the country, adding to international concerns.

The participating governments called for the immediate release of those arbitrarily detained, the cessation of excessive force and political violence, and for the Venezuelan people to be allowed to express their opinions peacefully. They also urged the return of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to Venezuela to ensure accountability and transparency.

Additionally, the statement demanded that Venezuela honor its commitments under international law by allowing safe passage to six asylum seekers currently residing in the Argentine embassy.

The group of countries also called on Venezuela’s political leaders to engage in constructive discussions aimed at resolving the country’s political impasse and restoring democratic institutions in line with the will of the Venezuelan people.