News Americas, New York, NY, September 25, 2024: The U.S. Department of State has announced $5 million in food security assistance to Guatemala as part of the Vision for Adapted Crops and Soils, (VACS) initiative.

Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and Environment, José W. Fernandez, made the announcement during a session at the UN General Assembly. Joining him at the Roosevelt House Public Policy Institute at Hunter College were representatives from the Common Fund for Commodities and Cargill, who highlighted their efforts to support Guatemalan communities through VACS.

This $5 million contribution will enhance sustainable agricultural practices in Guatemala under the U.S. government’s Feed the Future initiative. The project will support local farmers by offering training on nutrient management practices aimed at improving soil health, fertility, and crop diversity. Additionally, farmers will be introduced to new agricultural technologies and innovations designed to increase resilience against climate change.

Collaborating with the Guatemalan government and international partners, this initiative aims to benefit 1.6 million people reliant on agriculture while addressing chronic malnutrition that affects 47% of Guatemalan children under five.

Launched in 2023 to combat food insecurity in Africa, VACS has since expanded globally, including to the Western Hemisphere. The initiative is part of the broader U.S. strategy to reduce hunger through sustainable farming solutions, in collaboration with international bodies like the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).