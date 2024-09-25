News Americas, New York, NY, September 25, 2024: Double Olympic medalist Julien Alfred returned home to St. Lucia on Tuesday, receiving a warm and celebratory welcome at Hewanorra International Airport. The 23-year-old, who made history as St. Lucia’s first Olympic medalist, was greeted by Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and other dignitaries. This marks the beginning of four days of events in honor of the island’s sprint sensation.

Julien Alfred interacts with supporters after arriving home in St Lucia. (CMC image)

Alfred’s homecoming follows her incredible performance at last month’s Paris Olympics, where she claimed gold in the 100 meters and silver in the 200 meters. It was her first time back in St. Lucia since those historic achievements.

During an emotional speech, Alfred expressed her gratitude to the crowd gathered to celebrate her success. “I don’t want to get emotional, but today I really want to give thanks,” she said to cheers. She thanked the many people who supported her on her journey and shared her long-held dream of inspiring young athletes in St. Lucia.

“I have dreamt of this day for such a long time – just being an inspiration to the youth of Saint Lucia. I want to give back and inspire them so we can have many more Levern Spencers, many more Daren Sammys, and many more like myself,” Alfred said.

The sprint star, who also recently took gold in the 100 meters at the Diamond League Final, reflected on the challenges she faced along the way. “It was truly a rocky road. Many days I wanted to just give up, throw in the towel, and say, ‘I’m done.’ But my village—those who stood by me—I just want to say thank you for everything.”

Prime Minister Pierre, in his remarks at the airport ceremony, called Alfred’s achievements “a source of inspiration to all Saint Lucians, especially our youth,” and encouraged the nation to take part in the upcoming celebrations.

Sports Minister Kenson Casimir also praised Alfred, calling her “the perfect representative of a Saint Lucian,” describing her as kind, generous, and humble.

The celebrations continue on September 25 with rallies for students at the Soufriere Mini Stadium and La Resource playing field. On September 26, Alfred will visit her alma mater, Ciceron Primary School, where a mural in her honor will be unveiled. The festivities will culminate on September 27 with a grand concert at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, where Alfred’s accomplishments will be formally recognized.