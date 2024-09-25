News Americas, New York, NY, September 25, 2024: The British Virgin Islands is gearing up for the highly anticipated Anegada Lobster Festival, set to take place from November 30th to December 1st. Now in its 12th year, the festival will feature 13 restaurants offering mouth-watering lobster dishes, marking the largest participation in the event’s history. Themed “Lobster, Sun, and Anegada Fun,” the festival promises an unforgettable culinary experience on the sun-drenched island of Anegada.

“We are thrilled with the high level of participation from local businesses,” said Clive McCoy, Director of Tourism for the British Virgin Islands. “We’re working with industry partners and government agencies to ensure a seamless experience from arrival to departure.” McCoy also encouraged patrons to stay updated via social media for announcements, including the release of the festival’s comprehensive ‘flapbook,’ which will offer a guide to restaurants, transportation, accommodations, and safety reminders.

This year, a new competition will crown the best lobster sampler, judged by acclaimed Executive Chef Shane Huggins, Chef Ambassador for Saint Martin’s Gastronomy Festival 2024. The winner will receive the inaugural ALFFY Award and the title of top lobster sampler creator. Additionally, approximately 600 lucky festivalgoers will receive sampler vouchers for free tastings at participating restaurants, issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

Returning this year is the popular Family Fun Day, presented by the VI Recreation Trust, featuring waterslides, bouncy houses, and live entertainment at the ferry dock. The Party Cycle will also be back, offering riders a scenic tour of Anegada while enjoying drinks and music.

The festival kicks off on Saturday, November 30th, with the British Virgin Islands Tourist Board & Film Commission (BVITBFC) welcoming visitors at the ferry dock and airport. Participating restaurants will offer $10 lobster samplers alongside their regular menus. Confirmed restaurants include fan favorites like Lil Bit, Anegada Reef Hotel, and Wonky Dog, as well as new entrant Flamingo Pride.

Travel options to Anegada include flights, passenger ferries, car ferries, and barges from the U.S. Virgin Islands, Tortola, Jost Van Dyke, and Virgin Gorda. Taxis will be available on the island to transport guests between the restaurants and attractions, such as the Flamingo Point Lookout, Conch Shell Mounds, and the Iguana Headstart Facility. Visitors can also enjoy activities like snorkeling, kayaking, and horseback riding.

BVITBFC Events Manager Dirk Walters shared his excitement for the event: “We’re looking forward to an action-packed weekend filled with incredible food, flowing cocktails, and beautiful weather. It’s the perfect combination for ‘Lobster, Sun, and Anegada Fun.’”

The Anegada Lobster Festival is organized by the British Virgin Islands Tourist Board & Film Commission, with support from local businesses and government agencies. Confirmed sponsors include Caribbean Airlines, SHRM, and the BVI Tourist Board & Film Commission.

For more information and updates, visit BVIFOODFETE.COM