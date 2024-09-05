News Americas, New York, NY, September 5, 2024: The United States has successfully secured the release of 135 political prisoners detained by Nicaraguan authorities on humanitarian grounds. These individuals were unjustly imprisoned for exercising their basic freedoms. They today safely and voluntarily arrived in Guatemala, where they were welcomed by President Bernardo Arévalo and his administration.

A released Nicaraguan political prisoner waves aboard a bus upon arrival at the Air Force Base in Guatemala City on September 5, 2024. The United States said Thursday it had secured the release of 135 political prisoners from Nicaragua, the latest mass transfer by President Daniel Ortega’s increasingly authoritarian government. (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ / AFP) (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Among those released are human rights defenders, Catholic laypeople, and 13 members affiliated with Mountain Gateway, a religious organization based in Texas. These individuals were detained for peacefully expressing their beliefs, participating in assembly, or practicing their religion. Now free, they face the challenging task of rebuilding their lives in a new country and will have the opportunity to apply for lawful pathways to resettle in the United States or other nations.

The U.S. government today extended its gratitude to the Guatemalan leadership for their vital support in this effort.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, Vice President Rosario Murillo, and their associates have been widely criticized for ongoing human rights violations, including the suppression of political dissent, unjust imprisonments, and property seizures. The international community continues to call for the unconditional release of all political prisoners in Nicaragua and the restoration of democracy where citizens can freely exercise their fundamental rights.

The U.S. and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken today reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the Nicaraguan people in their pursuit of a future free from fear and persecution.