News Americas, New York, NY, September 19, 2024: Belizean politician and former Bad Boy rapper, Moses “Shyne” Barrow, has made it clear that he had no knowledge of or involvement in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged “freak-off” parties. Barrow, now Leader of the Opposition in Belize, addressed the issue during a recent press conference, following Combs’ arrest in New York City on September 16th.

Barrow, who was once signed to Combs’ Bad Boy Records, reflected on his relationship with the music mogul, accusing Combs of having “destroyed” his life. “At 18, I just wanted to make my mother proud and put Belize on the map. I defended him, only for him to turn against me and testify in court, which led to my imprisonment,” Barrow stated, though he did not provide specific details to support the claim.

Barrow’s comments reference his 1999 conviction for a nightclub shooting in New York, which left three people injured. While Barrow was sentenced to 10 years in prison, Combs was acquitted of all charges. Combs maintained at the time that he had no involvement in the shooting, stating, “I do not own or carry a gun.”

Since his release from prison in 2009 and subsequent deportation to Belize, Barrow has turned his focus to politics.

Barrow emphasized that his relationship with Combs was never personal. “We never vacationed together or had any close, brotherly bond. He ruined my life, but I forgave him and moved on. I pursued investments for Belize’s education system, knowing he had the resources to contribute,” Barrow explained.

FLASHBACK: Sean “Puffy” Combs with rapper “Shine”(Jamal Barrow) at the 1998 Grammy Awards, NYC, February 25, 1998. (Photo by Arnaldo Magnani)

When asked by a reporter whether he had any knowledge of or participation in Combs’ alleged “freak-off” events, Barrow firmly denied any involvement. “I had nothing to do with Sean Combs’ personal life; our dealings were strictly professional,” he responded.

Combs is currently facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and other offenses related to the alleged events. According to the federal indictment, victims were reportedly coerced into participating in the “freak-offs” using drugs, and some instances were allegedly captured on camera without consent.

Combs has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody at the Brooklyn Detention Center as he awaits trial.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit rainn.org.

