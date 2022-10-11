News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Oct. 11, 2022: A Caribbean American entrepreneur is among the contestants for this year’s FabOver40 competition.

Felicia J. Persaud, the Guyana-born immigrant founder of ICN, which owns the brands, CaribPR Wire, News Americas, Hard Beat Communications and Invest Caribbean, is in the run for the 2022 contest.

The competition focuses on women over 40, noting that “beauty and elegance have no age limit.” The winner of this year’s FabOver40 competition will receive a 2-page feature in NewBeauty Magazine, an unforgettable spa-cation in Scottsdale, Arizona, and $40,000.

Asked how she stays FabOver40, Persaud said she “works out, eats clean and is on a path of mindfulness and positivity.

Her advice to her younger self? “Focus more on loving you and less on looking for love in all the wrong places.”

Make Felicia a winner, Vote for Felicia now by clicking this link or at https://votefab40.com/2022/felicia-persaud