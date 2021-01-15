News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 15, 2021: Caribbean artists across the region are bursting with pride over the election of the first black and female, Caribbean-American US vice-president – Kamala Harris.

They are set to celebrate this Sunday, January 17, 2021, from 7 p.m. EST, as Felicia J. Persaud, head of Invest Caribbean, the global private sector, investment agency of the Caribbean, and the Caribbean American Action Network, (CAAN), a collective of Caribbean American and Caribbean organizations, present the live, virtual, Caribbean inauguration party under the theme: “Celebrating #CaribbeanAmericanKamala.”

The virtual livestream is set to feature signature performances from some of the Caribbean’s top entertainers, including Jamaican-born dancehall star, Flourgon; Grammy-nominated Jamaican maestro, Dr. Monty Alexander; Jamaican reggae star Papa Michigan of Michigan & Smiley fame; Barbados soca king Edwin Yearwood; Jamaican reggae star Nadine Sutherland; Jamaica’s FAB Five Band; Jamaican gospel singer Joan Meyers; Antigua & Barbuda’s Soca diva Claudette Peters of Antigua; Barbados Gospel singer Toni Norville; Bajan soca star Kirk Brown; and 9-year-old rising star, Tykairi Sargeant also of Barbados. Others on the bill include independent Jamaican artiste Janine Jkuhl of ‘Sway’ fame; Owen Dalhouse who recently released ‘Heal the Soul of America;’ Guyanese Menes De Griot and Shanto along with St. Vincent and the Grenadines Frankie McIntosh, Maxie Gouveia and Rashid Thorne.

The star-studded Caribbean event will be live streamed by One Caribbean Television on its Facebook at facebook.com/onecaribbeantelevision; on ABS and CMC’s digital platforms and on Demerara Waves radio.

It will also feature remarks from ICN’s Persaud; Caribbean-born US Congressman Adriano Espaillat of NY; Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness; Jamaica’s opposition leader Mark Golding; the Vice Chancellor of the University of the West Indies, Sir Hilary Beckles; Chair of the CARICOM Consular Corps of New York, Counsel General of Barbados to NY, O. St. E. Mackie Holder.

Caribbean American frontline workers, Guyanese-born Dr. Michelle Chester the corporate director Employee Health Services at Northwell Health, who administered the first COVID-19 vaccine in the US; and Jamaican-born nurse, Sandra Lindsay, who became one of the most famous nurses in the United States after receiving the first COVID-19 shot in the US, will deliver remarks on behalf of health care workers.

Representing the Caribbean Diaspora will be some of its strongest advocates including long-time immigration advocate and Caribbean Immigrant Services founder, Irwine Clare, Sr., O.D.; President of ICN and CAAN co-founder, Antigua & Barbuda-born Dr. Sheila Newton Moses; Bajan advocate and Global Village Book Publishing LLC’s Aubry Padmore; the Jamaican-born Coalition for the Preservation of Reggae Music’s Carlyle McKetty and Esther Austin of Esther Austin Global and the UK Diaspora.

Presenters include: Team Jamaica Bickle, Coalition For The Preservation Of Reggae Music, Global Village Book Publishing, LLC, Esther Austin Global, One Caribbean Television, News Americas News Network, CaribPR Wire and Hard Beat Communications.