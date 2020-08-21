By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 21, 2020: North America’s biggest Caribbean carnival is also going virtual this year, just like London’s Notting Hill Carnival.

COVID-19 has also forced the West Indian American Day Carnival on line and off the streets of Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn, NY.

Festivities will kick off on August 28 with the International Youth Fest from 6 to 8 p.m. The evening will be a virtual end of summer Caribbean talent showcase for 12-20-year-olds, promoting performing arts and cultural diversity, with all performances welcome.

On September 4, the NY Carnival Brass Fest will take place with “pure love and vibes.” Caribbean music ambassadors will bring Soca, Afrobeats, reggae and kompa direct to people’s living rooms in the virtual show from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The main event will take place on September 7, when organizers will hold New York Carnival: One Love Road, an online version of the annual parade day that will run from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“This momentous occasion will mark our city’s strength and resilience in the midst of COVID tragedies and significant cultural crossroads,” WIADCA said in a statement. “Going back to our roots, the day will be led by displays of traditional ancestral characters, short programs, honors and speaking opportunities that will convey the importance of the day’s events – all together sealing a cultural timestamp for generations to come.”

At-home masqueraders are encouraged to put on their costumes for the event and show off their handmade designs.

The final event will be held on September 26, when Panology will take place. WIADCA will team up with Pan in Motion to delve into the revolution of the steel pan.

For more information you can visit www.wiadcacarnival.org