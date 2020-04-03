News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 3, 2020: On March 27, 2020, a reggae singer in the UK who once played with Bob Marley and the Wailers, succumbed to the COVID-19 virus. Now his friends are trying to raise money for his funeral on GoFundMe.
Delroy Washington, who was discovered by reggae legend Bob Marley in the 70s and subsequently went on to play with Marley and the Wailers, died at the St Mary’s Hospital in London from the dreaded COVID-19, according to Jamaica Gleaner reports.
Washington is the first UK reggae artiste to be signed to major record companies such as CBS, Island, and Virgin. Discovered by reggae legend Marley, he was signed to Johnny Nash’s JAD Cayman Music along with Marley.
He released two albums: “I-Sus” and “Rasta,” under Virgin Records and went on to help launch and support the careers of an array of music artists. His songs include “Give All Praise To Jah’ and ‘Jah Wonderful.’
Later in life he became an instrumental community activist in his borough of Brent and further afield creating and developing initiatives such as 12 Tribes of Israel, HPCC Bridge Park, I & I Idren of Israel in Wales.
All donations will go towards his funeral and memorial costs said his friends and organizers, Miles Campbell and Peter Grant. Donate here.