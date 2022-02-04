By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 4, 2022: Skip Marley, the grandson of reggae legend, Bob Marley, has just announced his first US headline tour alongside the release of the Let’s Take It Higher documentary.

The “Change” tour will kick off on March 20th in Tampa, Florida, and will make stops in New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and more before concluding in West Hollywood, California on April 27th. Tickets went on sale today, Friday, February 4th.

“Excited to finally bring the music to the people. This tour marks a change for the better,”said the younger Marley.

To kick off Bob Marley’s 77th birthday alongside Reggae Month, theLet’s Take It Higher documentary is being featured for free until February 7th only on TIDAL. Click HERE to watch.

The film, which features H.E.R, Rick Ross, D Smoke, Damian Marley, Cedella Marley, Marcia Griffiths, and Inner Circle, is being highlighted on TIDAL’s homepage along with specially curated playlists including Skip’s guest playlist, a Skip essentials playlist, and fresh new Marley playlists to celebrate Bob’s birthday.

Check it out HERE. Let’s Take It Higher is currently the #1 video on TIDAL globally. BET also included the film in their Black History Month films to watch feature.

In spring 2020, Skip Marley’s “Slow Down,” with over 170 million global streams, became the quickest and biggest-streaming song in Marley family history, and elevated Skip to over 380 million total global artist streams. It was the first time a Jamaican-born artist reached the #1 spot on the Billboard Adult R&B chart.

At the same time, Skip became the first Jamaican-born artist inside the Top 15 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart in nearly a decade and a half (since Sean Paul and Keyshia Cole in 2006 with “When You Gonna Give It Up to Me”). The track spent 3 weeks at #1 at R&B Radio.

Over the course of 2020, amazing chemistry radiated between Skip and two-time Grammy©-winner H.E.R. performing “Slow Down” live together. The song’s television debut on Fallon and show-stopping perform­ance at the NAACP Image Awards (where he was nominated for “Outstanding New Artist”) both took place in February, followed in June by the ABC Good Morning America Summer Concert Series session. At the same time, Skip won critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, Fader, Hypebeast, Vibe, Billboard, Complex, Essence, Teen Vogue, and others. Skip was also nominated for two Soul Train Music Awards, an NAACP Image award, and Best New Artist at the iHeart Music Awards.

With the recent release of “Vibe” ft. Popcaan, new music on the way, and the upcoming tour, the best is yet to come for Skip Marley in 2022.

“Change” Tour Dates

March 20 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

March 24 Cambridge, MA The Middle East Downstairs

March 26 Cleveland, OH House of Blues Cambridge Room

March 27 Toronto, ON The Axis Club

March 28 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre

March 30 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry at The Fillmore

April 1 Washington DC Songbyrd Music House and Record Café

April 2 Charlotte, NC The Underground

April 5 Atlanta, GA The Loft

April 7 Fort Lauderdale, FL Culture Room

April 8 Jacksonville, FL Underbelly

April 12 Detroit, MI El Club

April 15 Saint Paul, MN Turf Club

April 16 Swisher, IA Dancemor Ballroom

April 19 Houston, TX House of Blues Bronze Peacock

April 20 Austin, TX Scoot Inn

April 21 Dallas, TX House of Blues Cambridge Room

April 23 Denver, CO Cervantes’ Other Side

April 26 Tempe, AZ Aura

April 27 West Hollywood, CA The Roxy