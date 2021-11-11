By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Nov. 11, 2021: The Caribbean region has over 2 million COVID-19 cases, according to the latest data released by the Caribbean Public Health Agency, (CARPHA).

CARPHA said this week that the total number of cases across the Caribbean since the pandemic began tallies to 2,104,978. Meanwhile, the number of deaths from COVID-19 across the region passed 27,000 this week.

The news comes as CARPHA said that in a region of over 40 million, over 23 million are now vaccinated against the virus, representing over 50 percent.

It also comes as the Pan American Health Organization, (PAHO), said COVID-19 deaths and infections have declined across the Americas for the 8th consecutive week as a majority of countries have already reached the WHO’s 40% vaccination coverage target set for the end of the year.

Still Caribbean countries like the Cayman Islands, have seen a new surge in COVID-19 cases, leading to the Centers for Disease Control, CDC, slapping it with a LEVEL 4 or ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory.