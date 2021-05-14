Caribbean Recipes – Pastechi

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 14, 2021: It’s known as patties in Jamaica but in the Dutch Caribbean islands, especially in Curacao, it is Pastechi. Here’s how to make it this weekend according to Meet Curacao.

INGREDIENTS

5 cups of flour

− 5 tbsp. of butter

− 5 tbsp.. of shortening (Crisco)

− 3 tbsp. of sugar

− salt to your taste

− 1 to 2 eggs (depending on the size of the eggs)

− 1 to 1.5 cups of cold water

METHOD

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and start kneading the dough until it’s totally smooth and no longer sticky. If it’s still sticky, you can use small amounts of flour to fix this. Let your dough rest for half an hour, covered with a cold kitchen towel at room temperature.

Make small golf- or tennis ball sized balls out of the dough, depending on how big or small you want your pastechi’s to be. Roll the balls out to create a flat, thin circle out of every ball.

Fill with anything you want. This can be cheese, meat, tuna, ham & cheese or any veggie mix that you might be in the mood for. Keep in mind to keep the filling as dry as possible or otherwise it will dissolve the dough and don’t overfill.

Fold the dough over to form half a circle and seal it with a fork or by folding the edge approx. 1 cm in from one tip to the other. This helps you to create the edge that pastechi’s are so famous for.

Fry in hot oil until golden brown. Serve warm.

Bon Appetite