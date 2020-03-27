Caribbean Recipes – Mithai Or Kurma

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Mar. 27, 2020: As we endure this largely global lock down due to the deadly COVID-19 virus, many are huddled at home and in need of some comforting snacks. Here’s an easy snack you can make it at home this weekend. It’s popular in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana. In T&T it’s called Kurma. In Guyana it’s Mithai. Here’s how to make it.

INGREDIENTS

1 1/4-lbs All-Purpose flour

6 oz margarine

2 tsp baking powder

4 oz sweetened condensed milk

4 oz milk

3/4 cup or 6 oz grated coconut

2 tsp vanilla essence

1 tsp cinnamon

2 tsp crushed aniseed

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp ground cloves

1 tsp salt

Oil for frying (approximately 2 cups)

Syrup

2 cups white sugar

3/4 cup water

1 stick of cinnamon

METHOD

In a large bowl, combine all dry ingredients and mix to a fine crumble.

Mix in the finely grated coconut.

Add the sweetened condensed milk

Add half of the milk and mix together.

Keep adding milk until you have a soft but manageable dough. If you have added too much liquid, simply add a bit of flour to make the dough firmer.

Divide the dough into 3 equal balls. Cover and leave to rest for 30 minutes.

On a floured surface, roll the dough to 1/8″ for thin mithai or 1/4″ for a thicker Kurma. Cut into thin strips 1/4″ wide and 3-4″ long. For the thicker variety cut into diamond shapes about 2″ length.

Have a large lined sheet pan or bowl with a few sheets of paper towel ready and a slotted metal spoon for draining the excess oil when frying.

Heat oil in a deep pot. Test one Mithai in the oil for readiness, it should bubble up when the temperature is right.

Add the rest of the pieces.

Do not overcrowd and fry until golden brown.

Drain, remove and place in a bowl.

For the syrup:

Place all of the ingredients in a saucepan and stir to mix.

Bring to a boil for about 12 minutes without stirring.

In a large bowl, place the fried dough pieces and pour half of the syrup over.

With a rubber spatula or wooden spoon, gently turn the Kurma to coat completely, add more syrup as needed.

The sugar will turn white as it dries.

Bon Appetite