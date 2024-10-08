News Americas, NEW YORK: This week, our featured recipe comes from Tobago, the sister island of Trinidad and is none other than Breadfruit Pie. Breadfruit, for those who are unfamiliar, is a species of flowering tree in the mulberry and jackfruit family originating in the South Pacific which became popular in the Caribbean during the late 18th century. Its name is derived from the texture of the moderately ripe fruit, which when cooked, is similar to freshly baked bread with a potato-like flavor. You can buy it in the US and Canada at most Asian or Hispanic supermarkets.

Ingredients

1 Breadfruit

1 1/2 cup Evaporated Milk

2 Tbsp Fresh Parsley

1 cup Grated Medium Cheddar

1/2 cup Monterrey Jack Cheese

3 Tbsp Butter

3 Tbsp Flour

1/2 cup Onion

1 Tbsp Powdered Mustard

1/4 Scotch Bonnet Pepper

1 pinch Nutmeg

1/4 tsp Black Pepper

1/4 tsp Salt

METHOD for Preparing Breadfruit Pie