News Americas, NEW YORK, NY: A truly unique soup in some Spanish and Dutch Caribbean nations is a soup made out of green plantain. Unlike the English Caribbean, this soup is actually not chunky but creamy. It is perfect for the Lenten season. Here’s the recipe.
INGREDIENTS
- 3 green plantains, peeled and sliced into small chunks
- 8 cups of vegetable broth or more if needed
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 scallions, chopped
- Salt and pepper, to your taste
- 1 large carrot peeled and diced
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin powder
- 1/4 cup cilantro
METHOD
- Place the onion, garlic, scallions and one cup of broth in a blender and blend for about 30 seconds.
- Place the broth mixture in a medium pot and bring to a boil.
- Reduce the heat to medium and add the rest of the ingredients, except the cilantro.
- Cover the pot and reduce the heat to medium low and cook for 30 minutes or until the plantains are very tender.
- Transfer the soup to a blender and purée. Add the purée soup back to the pot, stir and cook for 10 more minutes.
- Add more broth if necessary
- Divide the soup in bowls and sprinkle with fresh cilantro on top. Serve hot.
- Bon Appetite.