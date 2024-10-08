News Americas, NEW YORK, NY: A truly unique soup in some Spanish and Dutch Caribbean nations is a soup made out of green plantain. Unlike the English Caribbean, this soup is actually not chunky but creamy. It is perfect for the Lenten season. Here’s the recipe.

INGREDIENTS

3 green plantains, peeled and sliced into small chunks

8 cups of vegetable broth or more if needed

1 cup chopped onion

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 scallions, chopped

Salt and pepper, to your taste

1 large carrot peeled and diced

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin powder

1/4 cup cilantro

METHOD