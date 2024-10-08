Wal-Mart.com USA, LLCNews Americas, NEW YORK, NY: A truly unique soup in some Spanish and Dutch Caribbean nations is a soup made out of green plantain. Unlike the English Caribbean, this soup is actually not chunky but creamy. It is perfect for the Lenten season. Here’s the recipe.

INGREDIENTS

  • 3 green plantains, peeled and sliced into small chunks
  • 8 cups of vegetable broth or more if needed
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 scallions, chopped
  • Salt and pepper, to your taste
  • 1 large carrot peeled and diced
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin powder
  • 1/4 cup cilantro

METHOD 

  • Place the onion, garlic, scallions and one cup of broth in a blender and blend for about 30 seconds.
  • Place the broth mixture in a medium pot and bring to a boil.
  • Reduce the heat to medium and add the rest of the ingredients, except the cilantro.
  • Cover the pot and reduce the heat to medium low and cook for 30 minutes or until the plantains are very tender.
  • Transfer the soup to a blender and purée. Add the purée soup back to the pot, stir and cook for 10 more minutes.
  • Add more broth if necessary
  • Divide the soup in bowls and sprinkle with fresh cilantro on top. Serve hot.
  • Bon Appetite.

 

