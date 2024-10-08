News Americas, NEW YORK, NY: This week, as we count down to the holidays, we feature twist on the good old steak and potatoes with Caribbean Beef Curry. You can find the full recipe in ‘Caribbean Curries’ by Felicia J. Persaud exclusively on Amazon or check out the video to the short cut version.

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds beef cut into stewing pieces

2 tbsp curry powder

1 tbsp ground cumin

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp turmeric

1 medium onion finely chopped

1 whole garlic peeled and chopped

1 tsp freshly grated ginger

1 tbsp of vinegar

1 tbsp of white rum

1⁄2 scotch bonnet pepper finely chopped (or any other hot pepper you prefer)

2 sprigs fresh thyme

2 tbsp olive oil or other oil of your choosing

1⁄3 cup water

2 tsp salt

2 medium potatoes peeled and quartered.

2 1/2 cups beef broth or water, or a combination or as needed.

Method

