News Americas: With the cold weather striking many North American cities, we thought it would be a good time to share a unique Caribbean soup dish – a fish head soup or broth. Here’s the recipe.

INGREDIENTS

The head of a fish you like or 12 ounces of fish

½ cup vinegar

1 lime or lemon

1 tablespoon White Rum

1 onion

1 bunch scallion

1 celery stalk

2 tbsp butter

2 pts of cold water

1/2 tsp salt

½ pound yuca or cassava

1 green plantain

1/4 tsp black pepper

1 clove

Chopped parsley to garnish

1 cup flour

1 tablespoon sugar

METHOD

Wash and clean the fish head or fish. Soak with lime and vinegar and wash again. Add rum and set aside. Chop onion, scallion and celery. Take the skin off the plantain and chop into bite sized pieces. Peel the yuca or cassava if fresh or if frozen, chop into bite sized pieces and set aside. Add a pot to the stove and add the butter. Add chopped onion, scallion and celery and brown. Add fish head or fish to the pot and add water. Let it come to a boil, then add the Yuca/Cassava, plantains and salt along with black pepper and clove. Reduce heat. Simmer about 30 minutes. In a bowl, add flour and sugar and knead together with water into a dough. Take little balls of the kneaded dough then roll into a spindle like shape in the palm of your hands and add to the pot. Repeat. Let it cook through for another five minutes. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve hot.

Once done, you can enjoy the Caribbean fish head soup.