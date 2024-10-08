News Americas: With the cold weather striking many North American cities, we thought it would be a good time to share a unique Caribbean soup dish – a fish head soup or broth. Here’s the recipe.
INGREDIENTS
- The head of a fish you like or 12 ounces of fish
- ½ cup vinegar
- 1 lime or lemon
- 1 tablespoon White Rum
- 1 onion
- 1 bunch scallion
- 1 celery stalk
- 2 tbsp butter
- 2 pts of cold water
- 1/2 tsp salt
- ½ pound yuca or cassava
- 1 green plantain
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- 1 clove
- Chopped parsley to garnish
- 1 cup flour
- 1 tablespoon sugar
METHOD
- Wash and clean the fish head or fish.
- Soak with lime and vinegar and wash again.
- Add rum and set aside.
- Chop onion, scallion and celery.
- Take the skin off the plantain and chop into bite sized pieces.
- Peel the yuca or cassava if fresh or if frozen, chop into bite sized pieces and set aside.
- Add a pot to the stove and add the butter.
- Add chopped onion, scallion and celery and brown.
- Add fish head or fish to the pot and add water.
- Let it come to a boil, then add the Yuca/Cassava, plantains and salt along with black pepper and clove.
- Reduce heat.
- Simmer about 30 minutes.
- In a bowl, add flour and sugar and knead together with water into a dough.
- Take little balls of the kneaded dough then roll into a spindle like shape in the palm of your hands and add to the pot. Repeat.
- Let it cook through for another five minutes.
- Garnish with chopped parsley and serve hot.
Once done, you can enjoy the Caribbean fish head soup.