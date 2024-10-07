akon-drops-new-single

News Americas, New York, NY, Mon. Oct. 7, 2024: Senegalese-American international Grammy-winning superstar, Akon, is riding high on fan demand and critical acclaim after the release of a 30-second teaser for his highly anticipated new single, “Akon’s Beautiful Day.” The clip, shared on Instagram on October 4, 2024, via Konvict Kulture Records, went viral with over 100 million views and generated more than 100,000 fan-created videos, even before the song’s official release. Known for his uplifting music and global initiatives, “Akon’s Beautiful Day” is a testament to resilience and hope, encouraging listeners to find light amid life’s challenges.

Akon releases new single. (PHOTO CREDIT: ZEKARIA AL-BOSTANI

Complex perfectly captured the essence of the song, commenting, “Akon returns with ‘Akon’s Beautiful Day,’ a song the five-time Grammy nominee is hoping will serve as ‘the anthem the world needs right now.'”

Upon its release, the track instantly reached 27 Spotify New Music Friday playlists, spanning territories from Germany to the Philippines, France, Italy, and more, reaching a total of 3.9 million listeners on day one. Additionally, the single landed on Apple Music’s New Music Daily playlists in several countries and DEEZER’s top playlists in the UK and France. U.S. radio stations, including 102.7 KIIS-FM (Los Angeles) and WiLD 94.9 (San Francisco), have also quickly added the track to their rotations.

Akon’s career is filled with groundbreaking achievements, including being the first artist to hold both the number one and number two spots on the Billboard Hot 100 twice and amassing over 1 billion views on YouTube. “Akon’s Beautiful Day” builds on this legacy with its powerful message, featuring an interpolation of the viral hook written by Jamaican artist Jermaine Edwards and popularized by 10-year-old Rushawn Ewears, whose moving performance of the song touched hearts globally. Akon’s soulful vocals, backed by a choir of children’s voices, turn this melody into an uplifting anthem for the world.

Produced in collaboration with JKash, J.R. Rotem, and Phil Phever, “Akon’s Beautiful Day” combines acoustic guitar arrangements with an infectious beat, delivering a feel-good chorus that invites global singalongs. The release coincides with the 20th anniversary of Akon’s debut album Trouble, which launched his career with hits like “Locked Up.” Alongside his upcoming “Akon SuperFan Tour” across Asia, Akon is also expanding into film with a documentary, Headliners Only, produced by Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Productions.

In a world facing numerous challenges, Akon’s positive message of unity and optimism is resonating more than ever. “Akon’s Beautiful Day” aligns with his broader mission to inspire through his music and humanitarian efforts, including the ongoing “Akon Lighting Africa” project, which aims to provide sustainable energy to millions across the continent. With this new release, Akon, 51, reclaims his place as a pop icon, delivering a song of hope and light that the world needs right now. Stream HERE