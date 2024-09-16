News Americas, New York, NY, September 16, 2024: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, with her Caribbean roots, made a bold fashion statement at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards in Washington, D.C., trading her usual pantsuits for a dazzling creation by Caribbean heritage designer LaQuan Smith.

Caribbean roots US Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation 2024 Phoenix Awards at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on September 14, 2024 in Washington, DC., wearing LaQuan Smith. The Phoenix Awards, the culmination of the week-long 53rd Annual Legislative Conference, recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to society. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Harris wore a stunning long-sleeved, sequined gown by Smith, a Trinidadian-rooted designer and native of Jamaica, Queens, NY. The dress, featuring a high, rounded neckline and black sequins, struck a perfect balance between elegance and celebration.

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks during the 2024 Phoenix Awards Dinner at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, on September 14, 2024. (Photo by Drew ANGERER / AFP) (Photo by DREW ANGERER/AFP via Getty Images)

At the event, which honors the CBCF’s work in advancing the global Black community, Harris praised the Congressional Black Caucus for its leadership. “The Congressional Black Caucus has served as the conscience of the Congress and our nation,” she remarked. “As a former CBC member, I know firsthand that America relies on the leaders in this room for both conscience and vision.”

US Vice President Kamala Harris arrives on stage during the 2024 Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 wearing LaQuan Smith. The dinner, hosted by the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) and the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF), honors the work done by the two groups to uphold democratic norms and institutions and chart a pathway for progress for Black Americans. Photographer: Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images

LaQuan Smith, since launching his label in 2013, has become a standout name in contemporary fashion, known for his daring, boundary-pushing designs. His unique cuts and innovative use of materials have made him a rising star, with collections showcased at New York Fashion Week. Smith’s creations have gained fans like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Bahamian rocker Lenny Kravitz. Now, he can add the U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential contender to his list of high-profile admirers.

Smith’s journey began with his grandmother, who taught him sewing and pattern-making as a child. Despite early setbacks, including rejections from top fashion schools, he persevered, eventually working his way up in the industry through internships and hard work. Today, his glamorous designs have earned him accolades, including the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund and an ACE Hero Award. Smith’s star continues to rise, with recent collaborations, including one with LOUIS XIII.

His fashion is celebrated worldwide, and his work remains a testament to his Caribbean heritage and creative brilliance.