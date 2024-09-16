News Americas, New York, NY, September 16, 2024: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, with her Caribbean roots, made a bold fashion statement at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards in Washington, D.C., trading her usual pantsuits for a dazzling creation by Caribbean heritage designer LaQuan Smith.
Harris wore a stunning long-sleeved, sequined gown by Smith, a Trinidadian-rooted designer and native of Jamaica, Queens, NY. The dress, featuring a high, rounded neckline and black sequins, struck a perfect balance between elegance and celebration.
At the event, which honors the CBCF’s work in advancing the global Black community, Harris praised the Congressional Black Caucus for its leadership. “The Congressional Black Caucus has served as the conscience of the Congress and our nation,” she remarked. “As a former CBC member, I know firsthand that America relies on the leaders in this room for both conscience and vision.”
LaQuan Smith, since launching his label in 2013, has become a standout name in contemporary fashion, known for his daring, boundary-pushing designs. His unique cuts and innovative use of materials have made him a rising star, with collections showcased at New York Fashion Week. Smith’s creations have gained fans like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Bahamian rocker Lenny Kravitz. Now, he can add the U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential contender to his list of high-profile admirers.
Smith’s journey began with his grandmother, who taught him sewing and pattern-making as a child. Despite early setbacks, including rejections from top fashion schools, he persevered, eventually working his way up in the industry through internships and hard work. Today, his glamorous designs have earned him accolades, including the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund and an ACE Hero Award. Smith’s star continues to rise, with recent collaborations, including one with LOUIS XIII.
His fashion is celebrated worldwide, and his work remains a testament to his Caribbean heritage and creative brilliance.