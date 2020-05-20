News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. May 20, 2020: Baby Bolt is here.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness let the cat out of the bag by tweeting congratulations to Jamaican-born sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt and his long-time girlfriend Kasi Bennett.

The couple reportedly welcomed their first child – a baby girl – on Sunday, but have stayed off social media or making any official announcements.

Bolt, 33, retired from athletics in 2017 but is still the fastest man in history. The 9.58-seconds world record he set over the 100m at the Berlin World Championships in 2009 still stands, as does his 200m world record of 19.19secs, also achieved in Berlin.

The 11-time world champion is also the only man to win three 100m Olympic titles and won 23 major gold medals during a glorious career.

He announced he was expecting with Bennett in January.

