News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Thurs. Jan. 12, 2023: Soca Warrior and Trinidad and Tobago international, Ryan Telfer, has been signed to United Soccer League (USL) Championship side Miami FC.

The 28-year-old left winger who was born in Canada, played for Columbus Crew II last season in the Major League Soccer (MLS) Next Pro League, contributing four goals and three assists through 15 appearances.

In the MLS Next Pro playoff final appearance, he scored and assisted in his team’s route to the title win.

Telfer has scored seven goals in 19 appearances for the Soca Warriors.