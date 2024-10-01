News Americas, New York, NY, October 1, 2024: A recent survey reveals that many Catholics in Latin America and the U.S. support changes in Church policies, including allowing women to become priests, permitting priests to marry, and recognizing same-sex marriage. Additionally, there is notable backing for birth control and the reception of Holy Communion by unmarried couples living together.

FLASHBACK – A group of Mexicans dressed as Aztecs during Pope Francis’ general audience in Paul VI Hall. Vatican City (Vatican), August 7th, 2024 (Photo by Grzegorz Galazka/Archivio Grzegorz Galazka/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

The Pew Research Center’s Spring 2024 Global Attitudes Survey, part of the Pew-Templeton Global Religious Futures project, highlights these shifting views. Pew polled 3,655 Catholics in six Latin American countries—Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru—through in-person interviews and 2,021 U.S. Catholics via online surveys.

One of the key findings is the high approval rating for Pope Francis, though his favorability has declined over the past decade. Colombians gave the pope his highest rating, with 88 percent viewing him favorably, while Chile had the lowest approval at 64 percent, likely due to clerical abuse scandals. Despite the decline, a majority still see Pope Francis as a source of significant change in the Church.

Regarding women in the priesthood, 83 percent of Catholics in Brazil, 71 percent in Argentina, and 64 percent in the U.S. support the idea. Younger Catholics are particularly in favor, with 65 percent of those aged 18 to 39 in Colombia backing women’s ordination, compared to 49 percent of older Catholics.

Support for birth control remains strong, with Argentina (86 percent) and the U.S. (83 percent) leading. However, the Church continues to uphold its stance against artificial contraception, endorsing only natural family planning.

On the issue of married priests, 69 percent of U.S. Catholics and 65 percent in Chile expressed support, but there was more division in Colombia and Brazil, and Mexico and Peru were largely against the idea.

Catholics were also asked about Holy Communion for unmarried couples living together. Majorities in Argentina (77 percent), the U.S. (75 percent), and Chile (73 percent) supported allowing such couples to receive Communion, though levels of support were lower in other countries.

Same-sex marriage recognition saw backing from 70 percent of Catholics in Argentina and 64 percent in Chile, while support was lower in countries like Peru (32 percent) and Colombia (40 percent). The Church continues to hold that marriage is reserved for a man and a woman.

Overall, the survey highlights both consensus and division among Catholics on these issues, with younger generations showing more support for progressive changes in the Church’s teachings.