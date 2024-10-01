News Americas, New York, NY, October 1, 2024: Reggae and Dancehall star Gyptian has dropped a captivating new sexy and raunchy single and music video titled “In the Dark.” Released through VPAL Music, the sultry track explores a secretive, late-night romance that flourishes behind closed doors.

Gyptian, seen here performing at Reggae Land at Milton Keynes Bowl, Milton Keynes, UK on 3 August 2024, has dropped a new single and video. (Photo by David Corio/Redferns)

Born Windel Beneto Edwards, Gyptian is currently single and resides in Jamaica. Despite his musical success, the artist has faced personal tragedy—his twin sons passed away prematurely in June 2006. Four years later, on June 8, 2010, he survived a motorbike accident, sustaining minor head and shoulder injuries.

A devoted Rastafarian, Gyptian’s faith is reflected in his music, including tracks like “Leave Us Alone,” where he incorporates chants honoring Emperor Haile Selassie I.

Produced by Spot On Records and Mek Cent$ Entertainment, “In the Dark” features smooth melodies and lush background vocals, delivering a sleek and seductive vibe. Gyptian’s soulful voice glides effortlessly through the track, drawing listeners into the intrigue of the hidden affair, while the airy beat provides a rhythmic pulse. The music video, released alongside the single, visually captures the essence of the story.

Watch it here