News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Jan. 30, 2024: The 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released today by Transparency International reveals the countries in the Caribbean perceived as the least and most corrupt.

The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories globally by their perceived levels of public sector corruption on a scale of zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean). The data sources used to compile the CPI specifically cover the following manifestations of public sector corruption:

Bribery;

Diversion of public funds;

Officials using their public office for private gain without facing consequences;

Ability of governments to contain corruption in the public sector;

Excessive red tape in the public sector which may increase opportunities for corruption;

Nepotistic appointments in the civil service;

Laws ensuring that public officials must disclose their finances and potential conflicts of interest;

Legal protection for people who report cases of bribery and corruption;

State capture by narrow vested interests;

Access to information on public affairs/government activities.



Here’s where Caribbean nations stands according to News Americas’ analysis of the TI rankings and scores:

The Least Corrupt

1: Barbados

Barbados scored 69/100 and ranked 24 out of 180 countries and the least corrupt in the Caribbean.

2: The Bahamas

The Bahamas ranked 2nd on the Least Corrupt List for the Caribbean as culled by News Americas using the TI data. It scored 69 out of 100 and ranked 30th globally.

3: St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The islands of St. Vincent and the Grenadines came in at third on theLeast Corrupt List, with TI giving them a score of 60 and ranking them globally at 36.

4: Dominica

Dominica ranked as the fourth least corrupt country in the Caribbean with a score of 56 and a rank of 42 globally.

5. St. Lucia

St. Lucia came in at fifth of the Caribbean’s Least Corrupt list with a score of 55 and a rank globally of 45.

6: Grenada

Grenada rounded out the Least Corrupt list with a score of 53and a rank out of 180, of 49.

The Most Corrupt

1: Haiti

Haiti continued to rank as the Most Corrupt country in the Caribbean, scoring a mere 17 points and ranking at 172 out of 180 nations worldwide.

2: The Dominican Republic

The second most corrupt nation in the Caribbean according to the data is the DR, which scored 35 and ranked at 108. However, this was an improvement from 2022, with a score increase by three percent.

3: Suriname/Guyana

Suriname and Guyana tied for the title of third Most Corrupt Caribbean nations, scoring a paltry 40 and ranking at 87th, respectively, globally.

4: Trinidad & Tobago/Cuba

The oil rich Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and Cuba ranked as the fourth Most Corrupt nations in the Caribbean with a score of 42 and a rank of 76, respectively.

5: Jamaica

Jamaica brought up the ranks of Most Corrupt Caribbean nations at fifth, with a score of 44 and a rank of 62 globally.

Transparency International calls on governments to give justice systems the independence, resources and transparency needed to effectively punish all corruption offences and provide checks and balances on power. Where necessary, they must also introduce better procedures and laws to help justice institutions shield themselves from and target corrupt acts.

Luciana Torchiaro, Americas Regional Advisor of Transparency International, noted in assessing the Americas ranks: “Countries across the region should work towards having strong independent judiciaries to bring about accountability and justice. Not doing so erodes the very foundation of democracy and the rule of law. The continued weakening of checks and balances will only foster impunity for both the influential and corrupt, to the detriment of the general public and the collective welfare.”

As Daniel Eriksson, Chief Executive Officer of Transparency International, added: “Corruption worsens social injustice and disproportionately affects the most vulnerable. In many countries, obstacles to justice for victims of corruption persist. It is time to break the barriers and ensure people can access justice effectively. Everyone deserves fair and inclusive legal systems where victims’ voices are heard at every stage. Anything else is an affront to justice.”