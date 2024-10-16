News Americas, New York, NY, October 16, 2024: The funeral for late Cuban reggaeton artist José Manuel Carbajal, known as “El Taiger,” will take place this Saturday at the Catholic Church of San Lázaro in Hialeah, Miami.

Cubans light candles next to pictures of late reggaeton singer Jose Manuel Carbajal ‘El Taiger’ as they pay tribute in Havana on October 10, 2024. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

A statement on the musician’s Instagram page, following his tragic death last Thursday from a gunshot wound to the head, announced that the public memorial service will begin at 1:30 PM on Saturday, October 19. The church is located at 4400 W 18th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33012.

A Cuban woman holds a picture of late reggaeton singer Jose Manuel Carbajal ‘El Taiger’ as she pays tribute in Havana on October 10, 2024. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

“This will be a moment for all of us to gather and celebrate the life, legacy, and contributions of José Manuel Carbajal,” the statement emphasized. Attendees are asked to adhere to a strict dress code, while loud music, candles, and talking during the ceremony are prohibited. Total silence will be observed during the service.

El Taiger’s team expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support from fans and friends during this difficult time. Since news of his passing, hundreds of his followers have held vigils in his honor at the site where he was found. For over 15 years, El Taiger’s music was a staple at Latin parties and celebrations, and his fans are now paying tribute to the beloved artist.

El Taiger, born José Manuel Carbajal Zaldívar, was discovered on October 3 in the backseat of a Mercedes-Benz, shot in the head, with two red gas cans in the trunk. Authorities suspect he was shot elsewhere and later transported to a neighborhood near a hospital. The singer had faced two criminal cases over the summer, including charges of robbery and resisting an officer, but had pled not guilty to both.

Miami police have identified Damian Valdez-Galloso, also known as “El Narra,” a convicted felon and registered sex offender, as a person of interest in the ongoing investigation.

El Taiger’s cousin, Jorge Junior, shared funeral plans during an interview with Univision Noticias, revealing that the family plans to cremate the artist and return his ashes to Cuba, where they will be laid to rest next to his mother’s grave.

