A GoFundMe fundraiser to help with the long-term care and rehabilitation of gospel dancehall artiste Lieutenant Stitchie has so far raised over $5,000 of its $100,000 goal.

The fundraiser was launched by his wife Sophia Laing, who lives in Port Saint Lucie, Forida. Stichie, born Cleveland Laing, 58, suffered a severe brain haemorrhage that has left him unresponsive.

“We are reaching out to you during this incredibly challenging time. Our beloved Cleve “Lt. Stitchie” Laing, a husband, father, and friend, has recently suffered a severe brain haemorrhage that has left him unresponsive,” Mrs. Laing stated. “We urgently need you to join us to provide the help needed in a long-term care facility, where he can receive rehabilitation care. Your donation will make a difference by bringing hope to Lt. Stitchie and his family during this difficult time. Your generosity and prayers mean the world to us. We are very grateful for your support to help cover the costs of his transfer, medical care, and living expenses in the long-term care home. Every donation, no matter how small, will make a difference and bring hope to Cleve and his family during this difficult journey. Please consider contributing to this campaign and sharing it with others who may also be able to help. Your generosity and prayers mean the world to us, and we are deeply grateful for your support.”

Stitchie, also known as The Governor, has been having health issues since at least 2023. He was assisted on to a stage last October and appeared to lose his bearings which raised questions about his wellbeing.

The Spanish Town, Jamaica singer is known for hits like “Great Ambition,” “Rude Boy, “To God Be The Glory,” “Ghetto Soldier ,” “Serious Message” and “Warrior.” In 2012, he was awarded an honorary doctorate from the Cornerstone Christian University in Orlando, Florida, in recognition of his contribution to gospel reggae music. He was officially inducted into the Gospel Hall of Fame in January 2016, by The Jamaica GHF president and Founder Bishop Dr. J.O Baker in Kingston, Jamaica. In 2014 his autobiography, The Power of Determination, was published.

In 2021, he was honoured in the National Honours and Awards on Jamaica’s 59th Anniversary of Independence.